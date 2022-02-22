Sara Duterte stands by Marcos Jr. amid 'Isko-Sara'

BATANGAS - Vice presidential aspirant and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Tuesday said she is standing by presidential contender Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. as some of her supporters want another candidate for the country's top post.

This comes after the proliferation of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno's posters along with Duterte-Caprio in parts of Mindanao.

President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter was without Marcos Jr. on Tuesday morning during her campaign in Batangas.

“No comment. Next [question],” she told journalists, reiterating her support for Marcos, Jr.

Asked why the presidential contender did not accompany her in Batangas, and why she has her own "Mahalin Natin ang Pilipinas" tour, the local chief executive noted that this is a matter of "campaign strategy."

She explained its importance for Marcos, Jr. and herself to have separate sorties every now and then, supposedly for better area coverage.

If they were always together in the campaign trail, Duterte-Carpio said they might be unable to reach many areas.

On behalf of Marcos, Jr., she thanked supporters of their "Uniteam" for their warm reception since the official national campaign period kicked off last Feb. 8.

She said the "Uniteam" would work towards bringing in jobs to Filipinos who lost their livelihood amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, and follow through on some Duterte administration key programs.

“We pledge, unang una, ibalik yung mga trabaho na nawala dahil sa pandemya at bigyan ng support ang mga trabaho with quality education, and of course mapayapang pamumuhay sa lahat - ituloy yung mga reporma ni Pangulong Duterte, to complete it, yung ‘Build, Build, Build’ at anti-criminality and anti-illegal drugs,” she said.

ADMINISTRATION ALLIES WEIGH IN

Administration allies Senator Ronald Dela Rosa and former chief presidential legal counsel and senatorial hopeful Salvador Panelo both joined Duterte-Carpio in Batangas.

WATCH

Watch more on iWantTFC

Asked about moves by several sectors to pair the President's daughter with another presidential candidate, both said this was “understandable,” especially since she is the vice-presidential frontrunner, and her numbers are doing well.

Dela Rosa said he has a particular presidential candidate in mind, but would defer to President Duterte's pick.

Panelo said the President has yet to make up his mind, and if he ends up not endorsing anyone, he said he would abstain from voting for president.

“Mayroon siyang sariling record na magaling na alkalde at marami nga sa ating lahat na gusto siyang tumakbong presidente, kaya natural lang na lahat ng mga kandidatong presidente gusto siyang makasama bilang bise presidente nila upang makakuha ng mga boto para sa kanila,” said Panelo.

“Hindi kataka-taka na lahat ng kandidato pagka presidente kukunin si Mayor Sara,” he added.

The Davao City mayor was also joined in the meet-and-greet by Uniteam senatorial bets Herbert Bautista and former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who is a Batangueño.

Duterte-Carpio's husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, also hails from Batangas, in Ibaan town.

Batangas has 1.819 million voters registered for the May 9 polls.

The "Uniteam," along with their 11 senatorial candidates, has made the rounds of Marcos bailiwick Ilocos provinces and the National Capital Region so far.

The two is expected to hit the Visayas campaign trail in the coming days.

Later in the day, Duterte-Carpio would proceed to Oriental Mindoro for the continuation of her tour then on to Bacolod on Feb. 23, where she would be joined by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.