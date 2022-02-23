MANILA—A nationwide group of volunteers backing President Rodrigo Duterte threw its support on Wednesday behind Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, saying she was the most qualified candidate for the vice presidency.

The Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte—National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC) announced its endorsement of Duterte-Carpio in Caloocan City, days after raising the hand of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso for president.

“It is a matter of public perception and knowledge that Mayor Sara Duterte has the heart, the brilliance and courage of her father. Sabi nga sa Tagalog, ‘Kung ano ang puno, siya ang bunga.’” said MRRD-NECC spokesman Atty. Francisco Buan, reading from a statement.

JUST IN: The MRRD-NECC, a group of supporters of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte, declares its endorsement of Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for the vice presidency, saying she has “the heart, the brilliance & the courage of her father.”#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/A3WrlKW1RR — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) February 23, 2022

The group said it delivered 5 million to 6 million votes in 2016 for Duterte, who was voted to the presidency by 16 million Filipinos.

In pushing for an Isko-Sara tandem, MRRD-NECC members said they did it in light of their support of the elder Duterte, who along with his party PDP-Laban has yet to endorse a presidential candidate.

“We are taking cues from words of our Excellency, Pres. Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” said Atty. Orlando De Guzman, the group’s general legal counsel.

“We believe that we are acting in accordance with the words, pronouncements of PRRD.”

However, they cleared they have not yet talked to the president about their endorsement.

‘PERFECT’ PAIRING

LOOK: Officers, members of Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC) formally throw support behind presidential candidate @IskoMoreno #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/oFAPwcBB4c — Bianca Dava 🐈‍⬛😺🐈 (@biancadava) February 19, 2022

De Guzman said Moreno and Duterte-Carpio were the candidates with the “least baggage,” who could continue the policies of the current administration, such as the war on illegal drugs.

“The pairing appears to be perfect considering the charisma of both Isko and Mayor Sara,” De Guzman said.

Ener Sampang, the group’s national vice president for the professional sector, said both candidates appealed to many young voters because they were relatively young, too.

Sampang also highlighted their common background as chief executives of big cities as the “best preparation” for the presidency, noting the similarity with Duterte who had run Davao for decades.

“These two dynamic mayors, they’ve shown the ability, the compassion to help,” Sampang said.

“Ang similarity ng ability & inclination is enough to convince us they will make a good pair and the public will appreciate their similarities and intent. Both are young, they have plenty of energy. Because the presidency requires dynamism.”

Buan added the Domagoso and Duterte-Carpio know what it takes to fulfill the duties of the higher office.

“Leadership is not all about ability, it’s about responsibility. Alam nila responsibilidad nila sa tao, sa bayan,” he said.

SHADES AT MARCOS?

While saying they wanted to focus on the positive traits of their own candidates, some speakers could not avoid alluding to other candidates.

“Sa illegal drugs, si Leni Robredo ba ipagpapatuloy niya ‘yan? Maipagpapatuloy ba ng isang kandidato na sa pagkakaalam ng karamihan sa atin ay siya ang tinutukoy na cocaine user, weak leader, o spoiled son?” De Guzman said.

The president claimed in November an unnamed presidential aspirant was using cocaine and dubbed him a “weak leader”.

Buan, meanwhile, said the elder Duterte exceeded the achievements of his predecessors, including Ferdinand Marcos.

“Mayroong presidente diyan ang haba ng ginawa, pero nag-suffer ang Pilipinas. Ang isang anak niya, humahabol ngayon. I am a victim of martial law. I will be outspoken about the particular [point],” he said.

The group said it did not inform Duterte-Carpio of its decision to endorse her.

Domagoso, however, was present during the group's declaration of support for him in Manila.

MRRD-NECC president and former agrarian reform secretary John Castriciones, who is running for senator, has been accompanying Domagoso in recent sorties.

Several groups based in Visayas and Mindanao have also recently come out to support an Isko-Sara tandem.