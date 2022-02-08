MANILA—Some known allies of President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday endorsed the presidential bid of Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso, describing the Manila mayor as an administration "ally."

Former Agrarian Reform secretary John Castriciones, who is running for senator, attended Domagoso's proclamation rally to extend his "strong support for the candidacy" of the Manila mayor.

"Tulong-tulong po tayo na suportahan si Mayor Isko pagkat siya po ay may maliwanag na plataporma para sa ikauunlad at kapayapaan ng ating bansa," said Castriciones, who founded the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC).

(Let us help each other in supporting Mayor Isko, because he has a clear platform for the development and peace in our country.)

"Siya (Domagoso) po ay member ng National Advisory Council na kung saan ang ating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ay honorary chairman kaya siya po ay kasama at kapamilya ng ating administrasyon."

(He is a member of the National Advisory Council where President Rodrigo Duterte sits as honorary chairman. So he is an ally and a part of the administration family.)

Castriciones is among the Cabinet members who continue to enjoy Duterte's trust despite being linked to several issues.

He was first appointed to the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in December 2017 after the Commission on Appointments (CA) rejected the appointment of activist Rafael Mariano to the post.

Despite getting a deferred actions from the CA, Duterte re-appointed Castriciones as DAR chief issued the ad interim appointment on March 22, a day after the Commission on Appointments (CA) deferred action on Castriciones' appointment.

In 2019, Duterte walked out of a Cabinet meeting after learning about the tedious process involving land use conversion cases.

While Duterte said he would fire two DAR officials over the matter, his spokespersons said that Castriciones "still enjoys the trust and confidence of the President."

Former Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos — another Duterte appointee — leads the Ikaw Muna Pilipinas (IM Pilipinas), Domagoso’s network of campaign volunteers.

YOUNGEST CAYETANO BACKS ISKO

Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano, whose family is known to be vocal supporters of the President, also backed Domagoso's candidacy.

"Sa loob ng mga debate sa Metro Manila Council . . . Dito ko unang nakita ang galing at talino ni Mayor Isko," Cayetano said during the proclamation rally of Aksyon Demokratiko's standard bearer.

(I first saw Mayor Isko's skill and wit during debates within the Metro Manila Council.)

"Pinag-usapan lang namin noong isang gabi, kinabukasan ginagawa na niya.

(He implements policies the day after we discussed some ideas.)

"Sa buong Pilipinas maraming magaling magplano. Ang kailangan natin ’yung siguradong magaling magtrabaho."

(There are many good planners in the Philippines. What we need is a guaranteed good worker.)

Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, the Taguig mayor's elder brother, served as Duterte's Foreign Affairs secretary before vying for a seat in Congress in 2019.

Mayor Cayetano has yet to say if his siblings, Rep. Cayetano and Sen. Pia Cayetano, would eventually endorse Domagoso's candidacy.

Domagoso played coy when asked if political giants would eventually endorse his candidacy in the latter part of the campaign.

"Patience is a virtue," the presidential candidate told reporters in a chance interview.

The Manila Mayor's critics have repeatedly branded him as a "lite version" of Duterte due to his populist statements and gutter-like language.

Domagoso has repeatedly nixed the tag and "IskoTerte" tags but said that he would "welcome any help" from the president in the run up to the 2022 national elections.

The President, known for changing his mind at the last minute, earlier said that he was not supporting any of the presidential candidates in the upcoming national elections.

