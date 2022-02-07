MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte said he was not supporting any of the presidential candidates in the upcoming national elections.

"I may, in the end. If I see that it would be . . . My advice and maybe endorsement would help, kung kailangan (if needed). But at this time, I am saying that I am not supporting anybody," Duterte said in a taped public briefing aired late Monday.

"Unless there is a compelling reason, really, for me to change my mind and decide to support a candidate. But until now, wala akong nakikita (I don't see anyone)."

Duterte clarified that despite not supporting anyone, he believes all the candidates are qualified.

"They are all qualified, kung sino man sila (whoever they are). Those running now are qualified to be president," he said.

"I am not into supporting anybody right now."

Prior to withdrawing his candidacy for senator, Duterte accepted his nomination as vice-presidential candidate of the PDP-Laban faction he supports, back in September 2021.

Then in November, Duterte filed his certificate of candidacy for senator through a representative, hours after Go formally dropped out of the presidential race, leaving the administration without an anointed successor.

His daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is currently running for vice president in a tandem with former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Marcos, whose candidacy is being challenged at the Commission on Elections, is up against other presidential aspirants, including former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Sen. Panfilo Lacson and labor leader Leody De Guzman. Most of them have also been the subject of Duterte's tirades.