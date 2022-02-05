MANILA - Presidential candidate and son of fallen dictator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said he is worried over the election disqualification case filed against him, but seemed okay if running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio takes over.

This, should the two survey frontrunners win the elections this year but Marcos Jr. is disqualified.

In a television interview with Korina Sanchez that aired Saturday on A2Z Channel, Marcos Jr. answered in the affirmative when asked if the scenario is possible: "Yes. If I am disqualified."

"Of course, I take everything seriously. I worry about everything but I don't let it distract me from the campaign," Marcos Jr. added.

The Commission on Election's (Comelec) First Division has yet to release its decision on the consolidated petitions for his disqualification from the presidential race.

These petitions stem from a 1995 tax evasion conviction. These were separately filed by martial law survivors, led by Bonifacio Ilagan; Akbayan party-list; and Abubakar Mangelen.

Recently-retired Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon last week revealed she voted in favor of Marcos Jr.'s consolidated case involving the petitions.

"He was convicted. Convicted! Marcos Jr. was convicted, he's a convict! How many times do I have to say he's a convict? He was convicted twice in the regional trial court and in the Court of Appeals," Guanzon emphasized in a separate interview.

Since returning to the Philippines in 1991 from a 5-year exile in Hawaii after his father's overthrow in a "People Power" uprising, Marcos and his family has been trying to rebuild its image, which was tainted by human rights violations during the Marcos dictatorship.

The government has recovered P174 billion in Marcos ill-gotten wealth, according to the Presidential Commission on Good Government.

