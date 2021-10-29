Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso answers questions from the media in a campaign event in Quezon City on October 29, 2021. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Supporters of Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday said their network would have at least 1 million supporters by December.

“One million supporters by December, ibibigay po namin sa inyo iyan (we will give that to you), nationwide,” said former Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos, who now leads Ikaw Muna Pilipinas (IM Pilipinas), Domagoso’s network of campaign volunteers.

“Nabubuksan na po ang kanilang mga mata. Lumilinaw na po ang kalye, lumilinaw na po ang biyahe ng paglalayag ng ating bansang Pilipinas,” he said in a campaign event in Quezon City.

So far, IM Pilipinas has 100,000 members and needs 900,000 more, Orbos told ABS-CBN News.

“How can I make a promise like that? Yorme is very marketable kasi may nagawa na siya (because he has already done something),” he said.

“Once na maipaliwanag namin sa tao 'yung kaniyang programa at idikit namin 'yan sa kaniyang nagawa, madali na siyang ibenta,” he said.

(Once we explain his programs to the people and we couple that with his achievements, it is very easy to market him.)

While the Manila Mayor has no solid bailiwick, his underdog story—a poor boy from the capital city who worked his way up the economic and political ladder— resonates to more voters, Orbos said.

“Siya 'yung every man. Siya 'yung taong dumaan sa hirap, nagsumikap at nagtagumpay,” he said.

(He is every man. He is the kind of person who experienced hardship, worked hard and triumphed.)

“That will work.”

So far, Domagoso has secured the backing of several political elites in Batangas and Maguindanao, but has yet to gain solid support from other officials, especially in the regions.

Orbos said IM Pilipinas members would serve as Domagoso’s “soldiers” who would remedy the Manila mayor’s weak links in provinces.

“The 100,000 are hardcore volunteers… 'Pag nasaktan si Yorme, nasasaktan sila. 'Pag natutuwa si Yorme, nararamdaman nila 'yun,” he said.

(They are hurt when Yorme is hurt. They are also affected when Yorme is happy.)

“Hindi sila makikipag-away. Ibebenta namin si Yorme for what he is.”

(They will not bicker. We will sell Yorme for what he is.)

