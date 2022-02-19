Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and President Rodrigo Duterte. ABS-CBN News/composite file

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko's Isko Moreno Domagoso on Saturday said he is hopeful that President Rodrigo Duterte's PDP-Laban party will endorse him for president in the 2022 elections since the ruling party is not fielding a standard bearer in the upcoming polls.

Domagoso gave the statement in a press conference where former Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones confirmed that the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee - one of the President's support networks - will be backing the Manila mayor's presidential bid.

“Sana kung wala namang presidente ang PDP-Laban, baka pwedeng ako na lang. Baka lang," the Manila Mayor said in a press conference.

(I hope the PDP-Laban can consider me as their presidential candidate since they don't have any. I am just hoping.)

"Wala namang masama sa nagsasabi. Ayokong hulaan nila pa ang damdamin ko,” he said.

(There is nothing wrong in saying this. I don't want to keep them guessing about my feelings.)

PDP-Laban earlier nominated Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go to become its presidential contender, but Duterte's decades-long aide withdrew his certificate of candidacy last year, saying he did not want to be "caught in the middle" of opposing Duterte factions.

Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is running for vice president and campaigning for former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for the country's top elected post.

In a text message, Aksyon Demokratiko Chairman Ernest Ramel said an alliance with PDP-Laban is possible if Moreno will be endorsed by the latter party.

“Coalition for the purposes of achieving the ultimate goal of securing victory is not out of the question," Ramel said.

"However, said alignment should not be transactional in nature but reformist and progressive," he said.

Duterte earlier said that he would not endorse any candidate, but Castriciones claimed that the President has yet to make a categorical statement that he does not consider Domagoso as his possible successor.

“President Duterte might not expressly state his presidential candidate but as you can see in his body movements and pronouncements, you can deduce as to who he is going to support," the former Cabinet member said.

"I suppose, if that is the will of the majority, then that would be the will of the president. I hope the president will endorse Mayor Isko Moreno,” he said.

Last year, Duterte poked fun at an unnamed Metro Manila mayor for posing in his underwear in the past, saying people who appear in sexy pictures do not have the capacity to lead a city.

While the President did not mention names, Domagoso is the lone Metro Manila mayor who starred in sexy movies and pictorials before he left show business to enter politics.

ISKO'S SENATE LINE-UP

Domagoso has repeatedly thanked Castriones for his support since February 8, when the known Duterte ally attended Aksyon Demokratiko's proclamation rally in the capital city and vowed support for the Manila mayor.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer said he is open to including Castriciones, who is running for senator, in his party's Senate slate, which so far only has 3 candidates.

“Malaki ang posibilidad na iyon," Domagoso said.

"The next step is to talk my fellow candidates in the party and to the AD execom and the team," he said. “We have to be fair to our fellow candidates.”

Domagoso's vice president is cardiologist Willie Ong, while his Senate slate is composed of educator-entrepreneur Carl Balita, Mindanaoan Samira Gutoc, and lawyer-TV host Jopet Sison.

Castriciones' group only endorsed Domagoso's presidential bid, and has yet to declare who it will back for vice president.

