MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday maintained that he is still campaigning for Willie Ong, his party's vice presidential candidate, even if several local politicians have endorsed him with a different candidate.

Domagoso's statement came after Ong released a video clarifying his earlier interview with ABS-CBN News wherein the doctor admitted that he was "hurt" when some camps decided to carry the Manila mayor's candidacy but not his.

“Both of us uphill ang battle namin but no matter what Isko-Doc Willie ako," Domagoso told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

Ong was noticeably absent from Aksyon Demokratiko's 3-day sortie in Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato, where local officials are supporting Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for vice president.

Domagoso told reporters there that Ong was unable to come due to a scheduled interview in Quezon City.

The pick-up truck the Manila mayor used for his motorcade in Maguindanao was peppered with posters showing the faces of Domagoso and President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, as shown in one photo that went viral online.

The posters bore the logo of the Isko-Sara Movement, a group pushing for a Domagoso-Duterte tandem in the upcoming elections.

Several groups, especially from Mindanao, have committed to backing Domagoso's presidential bid, but are rooting for Duterte-Carpio, Aksyon Demokratiko chairman Ernest Ramel said in a recent press conference.

Aksyon's allies in several areas have their own reasons, but the party stands by its candidates, Ramel said.

One Cebu, the ruling party in the Philippines' most vote-rich province, has endorsed President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter for vice president and is considering endorsing Domagoso for president.

In Ong's video statement uploaded on his Facebook page on Monday, the cardiologist said that he remains "focused" in his campaign.

"Salamat kay Mayor Isko, pinili niya ako, nakatakbo tayo as vice president," Ong said.

(I am grateful for Mayor Isko for choosing me that's why I was able to run as vice president.)

"Pero ngayon nasa atin na yung bola... Eye on the ball ako. Kailangan ko manalo para maibigay ko yung tulong sa mga mahihirap.”

(The ball is not in our hands... Our eyes are on the ball. I need to win to extend more aid to the poor.)

Ong, who has been giving free medical advice on Facebook and YouTube for years, also reminded voters to choose candidates who "truly love the public."

"Hindi ko naman kailangan magtapang-tapang pa," he said.

(I don't need to act tough.)

"Ano pa ba ang mas matapang sa ginagawa ko? Twenty-seven years na tumutulong ng libre, nagseserbisyo para sa inyo," he said.

(What more can be tougher than what I am doing? For 27 years, I have been helping for free by extending my services to you.)

Ong added that he harbors no ill feelings against any camp.

"Kapag pinasok mo yung galit sa puso mo, doon masisira yun kamada. Masisira ang focus mo," he said.

(If you instill anger in your heart, things will crumble. You will lose your focus.)

"Tulungan ninyo na lang po ako... kasi marami po akong gagawin hindi lang sa kalusugan [pero] pati sa iba't ibang issue."

(Just help me... because I want to do so many things not just for health, but also for other issues.)