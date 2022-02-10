Vice President (L) Leni Robredo and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. Composite/File

MANILA — After supporting Vice President Leni Robredo's presidential bid, Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda has come out in support of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for the vice-presidency.

In an online interview on Thursday, Salceda cited the track record of Robredo and Duterte-Carpio, saying they would be a good combination.

“Both of them are fiscally responsible,“ Salceda said, emphasizing that both leaders’ projects cater to social development, citing their individual innovations.

The visions of the two officials are coherent and both have a clean track record, he said. In a separate statement, Salceda elaborated on his position: “I am for Leni and Sara.”

He said this combination is crucial to making Duterte win in Bicol region, which is the bailiwick of Robredo, in the May 9, 2022 elections.

“I have long followed and studied their track record in public service, especially good governance and management style. Both VP Leni and Mayor Sara are known for judicious and effective use of public resources in the offices and agencies they presided over. That will be very crucial given our post-pandemic fiscal space,” he said.

Salceda noted that his party PDP-Laban has endorsed Duterte-Carpio, but has not announced support for any presidential candidate.

“Hence, we party members are free to choose according to our own judgment and conviction. Based on my conversations with many political leaders, Albay officialdom, including members of my party, is hugely Leni-Sara," he said.

Salceda said the possible tandem if elected, would not be a "hostile combination" as others may suggest.

Robredo is the political archrival of Sara's father, incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte. He has verbally attacked the Vice President more than once in the past.

“These two were friends who can work together if they both win. In 2015, Mayor Sara and then-Congresswoman Leni even went out together on a casual meal while their presidential candidates were duking it out. Both are professionals. Both are obsessed with delivering positive results for the people,” Salceda said.

Prior to the filing of candidacies, Salceda once declared Duterte-Carpio would run for president.

The mayor, however, chose to run for vice president with presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as running mate.

Robredo, meanwhile, picked Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan as her running mate.

