PEZA handout photo

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Tereso Panga as the director-general of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) amid a leadership row with its former head Charito Plaza, Malacañang said on Saturday.

Panga was appointed PEZA chief on March 23, 2023, the Presidential Communications Office said.

In January, PEZA employees filed a complaint against Panga for allegedly persecuting them for being supporters of Plaza, who insisted she remains head of the agency.

Plaza claimed the agency was exempted from a Malacañang memorandum declaring vacant several positions in the executive branch, as this does not cover "government instrumentality with corporate powers."

Panga's appointment as OIC was earlier affirmed by Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual during the leadership dispute.

OTHER APPOINTEES

Meanwhile, Marcos appointed former ABS-CBN News reporter Rowena "Wheng" Hidalgo-Otida as an assistant secretary at the Media Accreditation and Relations Office under the Presidential Communications Office.

He also appointed Maria Waywaya Macalma, a former broadcast reporter for state-run PTV, as Director III at the PCO.

They were both appointed on Feb. 15, 2023, according to the Palace.

Other appointees are the following:

PCO

EVANGELINE Q. DE LEON - Assistant Secretary

EUGENE HENRY C. RODRIGUEZ - Assistant Secretary

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

MONINA A. ZENAROSA - member

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

WILLIE ANN M. ANGSIY - Director IV

DENNIS R. ARPIA - Director IV

WILBERTO O. CASTILLO - Director III

LARRY U. SULTAN - Director III

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE

SOCIAL SECURITY SYSTEM

EVA B. ARCOS - Acting Member, Representing the Workers' Group, Social Security Commission

DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

RALPH JOSEPH C. MONCATAR - Director IV

JUNE VINCENT MANUEL S. GAUDAN- Director III

JIMI RAMBO R. ARRANCHADO - Director II

MELVYN CARLO T. BARROA - Director II

RACHEL ANN P. GRABADOR - Director I

RELATED VIDEO