President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Complex on July 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has extended the term of officers-in-charge (OIC) of government agencies until December this year, Malacañang announced on Thursday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 3, signed on Wednesday, supplements MC No. 1, which declared certain positions in government vacant to make way for new appointments.

MC No. 1 also designated OICs in government agencies where Marcos has yet to appoint any secretary. Based on this circular, OICs were only supposed to fulfill their responsibilities until July 31 or until a "replacement has been appointed."

In the latest order though, Malacañang noted the need to "ensure the continuous and effective delivery of government services" by extending the term of office of government officials and employees covered by MC no. 1.

"[MC No. 3] extends the authority of Officers in Charge until December 2022, unless a replacement has been designated or appointed, whichever comes first," Cruz-Angeles said.

This also extends the term of non-career service officials, contractual or casual employees until they get replaced, the circular read.

So far, Marcos has yet to appoint those who would head the Department of Health, Department of Science and Technology, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

OTHER KEY INFORMATION

The order, however, does not apply to government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs), government instrumentalities with corporate powers, government corporate entities, and government financial institutions, “which shall continue to be governed by their respective charters, articles of incorporation and by-laws.”

OICs of departments, offices, agencies, instrumentalities and bureaus covered by the order are prohibited from entering into new contracts or projects or disburse extraordinary funds “except for those involved in the food, transportation and energy sectors or except when authorized by the President in meritorious cases.”

Also barred into entering into new contracts or disbursing extraordinary funds are the following:

GOCCs

Government instrumentalities with corporate powers

Government corporate entities

Government financial institutions

These offices were prohibited to do such "until such time that new sets of appointive directors have been appointed and chief executive officers elected; and free port and special economic zone authorities, until such time that new sets of appointive directors have been appointed and chief

executive officers elected," noted the circular.

The Palace said the memorandum would take effect immediately.

— Job Manahan and Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

