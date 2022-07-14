Health Undersecretary Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire speaks during an interview inside her office at the DOH compound in Manila on June 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos has tapped former health spokesperson Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire as OIC of the Department of Health.

Vergeire became the face of government's COVID-19 response at the height of the pandemic in 2020, facing members of the media to give updates on fresh infections and the emergence of more transmissible virus variants.

Before being appointed as the agency's spokesperson, Vergeire led the agency's Public Health Services team. Last month, she was designated to lead the National Vaccination Operations Center.

Vergeire became an assistant secretary of the DOH in July 2015, under the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino III.

Marcos named his DOH chief two weeks after he assumed the country's highest office and as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

The country recorded 10,743 or an average of 1,535 daily new cases from July 5 to 11, Vergeire earlier said. The figure was 41 percent higher than the previous week and was as high as the number of cases during the last week of February, she added.

Despite the rise in cases, the country's healthcare utilization remains at a "low risk" 22 percent.

--Report from Job Manahan and Gillan Ropero, ABS-CBN News