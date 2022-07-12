People under the senior citizens category receive their AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at a village center as part of a nationwide three-day inoculation drive targeting some nine million citizens, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 29 November 2021. A health expert from the Philippine Genome Center has urged the public to get vaccinated for more protection during the pandemic, as concerns are growing following discovery of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

MANILA - The Philippines has detected 79 more cases of highly transmissible omicron subvariants, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Government found an additional 60 cases of the omicron BA.5, 17 more cases of the BA2.12.1, and 2 more cases of the BA.4 in the latest whole genome sequencing conducted from July 7 to 11, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The latest figures raise the country's total to 293 BA.5 cases, 87 BA.2.12.1 cases, and 12 BA.4 cases, Vergeire said.

Of the 60 new BA.5 cases, 58 were from Western Visayas and 1 each was from Davao region and Soccksargen. One patient experienced mild symptoms while the status of the others was still being verified.

Forty-three have recovered while 14 are still undergoing isolation and the outcome of the remaining patients are still being verified, Vergeire said.

One patient was unvaccinated while the vaccination status of the remaining patients was still being verified, she added.

Of the additional 17 more BA2.12.1 cases, 6 were from Western Visayas, 10 from Davao region, and 1 was a returning Filipino, according to the spokesperson.

One suffered from a severe illness, 2 had mild symptoms, 1 was asymptomatic, while the status of the others remains to be verified, Vergeire said. Fifteen have so far recovered, while 2 were still undergoing isolation, she added.

The two additional BA.4 cases were from Davao region and Soccksargen, according to Vergeire. One was fully vaccinated, while the other was unvaccinated, she said. Both had mild symptoms and have since recovered, she added.

The DOH has yet to identify the exposure and travel history of all patients, Vergeire said.

