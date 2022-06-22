Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary, Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire during an interview inside her office at the DOH compound in Manila on June 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire will be the new head of the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) as government transitions to the administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., she announced on Wednesday.

Vergeire confirmed that she would replace NVOC chairperson, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

"That is the assignment. Pero syempre 'pag pumasok po ang bagong administration maaari pa rin pong magbago 'yan," Vergeire said in a media forum.

"Gusto nating pasalamatan si Usec. Myrna, under of course the leadership of Secretary Duque sa kanyang effort at excellent way of leading NVOC," she added.

(But of course, once the new administration comes in, that can still change. We would like to thank Usec. Myrna, under of course the leadership of Secretary Duque, for her efforts and excellent way of leading NVOC.)

The NVOC develops guidelines for the COVID-19 inoculation drive, manages the storage and inventory of vaccines, ensures the timely delivery of jabs and syringes, and coordinates with local governments, among other mandates.

Cabotaje in a separate public briefing confirmed her departure from the NVOC, without saying why.

"Ang magte-take over sa [NVOC] ay si Usec. Vergeire kasi siya po ang maiiwan dito sa DOH. The vaccination program will be in good hands," she said.

(Vergeire will take over the NVOC because she will be left here in DOH.)

ABS-CBN News is seeking additional information from Cabotaje.

Marcos Jr. has not yet to name his pick for health secretary.

Vergeire served as spokesperson of the health department during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was a deputy director general of the Food and Drug Administration under the Aquino administration.



