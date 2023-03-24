Bureau of Corrections acting director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. speaks to the media after burying the unclaimed remains of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who died in prison at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) cemetery in Muntinlupa on Nov. 25, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Gregorio Catapang Jr. as director-general of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), papers from Malacañang showed on Friday.

A transmittal document from the Palace showed Catapang was appointed on March 23, Thursday. This was only made public on Friday by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Catapang, a former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief, previously served as BuCor officer-in-charge. He replaced Gerald Bantag, who was suspended in October last year after the death of inmate Jun Villamor inside the New Bilibid Prison.

Villamor is an alleged middleman in the killing of radio broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa in Las Piñas on October 3.

The justice department fully supports the appointment of Catapang, DOJ spokesman Mico Clavano said.

"Together, we will pursue the planned projects and programs for the betterment of the bureau and the welfare of our persons deprived of liberty," he said in a statement.

— With reports from Job Manahan and Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News