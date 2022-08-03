DTI chief says Plaza no longer PEZA director-general

Photo of Charito Plaza. Photo from Charito B. Plaza's FB page (left); PEZA Officer-in-Charge Tereso Panga. Photo from PEZA

MANILA—Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual is standing by his order affirming the assignment of Tereso Panga as Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

Former PEZA Director-General Charito Plaza refuses to leave office, saying she will not follow Pascual's order.

Plaza has asserted that PEZA is exempted from Malacanang's Memorandum Circular (MC) last June declaring vacant the head of agencies.

"Kung sino man nag re-raise ng issue, let him or her prove herself that she has the right issue. I don't need to comment," said Pascual.

The DTI chief also questioned Plaza's statement that PEZA is exempted from the memo.

"Lahat naman government, instrumentality, ibig sabihin lahat exempted?" Pascual said.

"Yung MC 1, executory yung provisions na iyon. So automatic 'yun. Hindi naman sinabi dun 'shall designate an OIC.' It says 'the most senior officer shall assume the OIC position,'" he added.

Panga, as deputy general of PEZA, is the most senior official of the agency.

Based on Pascual's order, he will be OIC until December 31, 2022 or until a replacement has been appointed by the president.

