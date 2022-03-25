Presidential candidates during the first Comelec-sponsored presidential debate, at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 19, 2022. This is the first of three scheduled PiliPinas Debates with the others set on April 3 and 24. The debates aim to help the public scrutinize candidates’ platforms as Halalan 2022 nears. VP Leni Media Bureau

MANILA - "Ongoing efforts" seek to unite candidates in a "broader alliance" just 45 days away from Election Day, the camp of presidential contender Vice President Leni Robredo said on Friday.

Robredo last year unsuccessfully tried to unite opposition forces behind one presidential aspirant.

“There are groups outside of the campaign who have been continuously working since last year, since the filing of candidacies in October, to still try and bring together candidates from different groups to form a broader alliance, to try to unite them under one tent, in under one banner," said Robredo's spokesman Barry Gutierrez.

"These are ongoing efforts and the Vice President has always been very, very clear she’s open to having conversations, she's open to exploring these unities. Forty-five days is sill an eternity in Philippine politics, a lot of things can happen," he told ANC's Headstart.

Partido Reporma, led by Davao del Norte lawmaker Pantaleon Alvarez, on Thursday shifted its support to Robredo, hours after the resignation of its chairman Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who is also vying for the presidency.

Robredo earlier said she did not agree with Lacson's plan to unify candidates by allowing them all to run and later withdraw to support the survey frontrunner.

Robredo was a distant second to former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the Feb. 18 to 23 survey of Pulse Asia. Sixty percent of respondents said they would vote for Marcos if the elections were held during the survey period, while 15 percent backed Robredo.

Her spokesman earlier said the survey did not capture "a snowballing in support" for the Vice President, as seen in her "record breaking rallies."