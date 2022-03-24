MANILA – Senator Panfilo Lacson's poor showing in pre-election surveys is the primary reason why his former party, Partido Reporma, chose to support Vice President Leni Robredo instead.

Party president and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez said Reporma decided to support Robredo because, compared to Lacson, she has a higher chance of winning the elections.

"Naniniwala din ako that Senator Lacson is the best qualified candidate. Kaya lang ilang buwan na 'yung tumakbo, parang ayaw tanggapin noong mga tao 'yung qualifications niya," Alvarez said.

(I believe that Senator Lacson is the best qualified candidate. But even after several months, it seems like people don't want to accept his qualifications.)

"Siyempre maghahanap tayo ng kandidato na bukas ang karamihan sa suportahan siya. Sa politika, kahit anong ganda ng iniisip mo, kahit anong ganda ng saloobin mo para magserbisyo sa bayan, kung hindi ka mananalo sa eleksyon, wala lahat 'yan."

(Of course, we have to look for a candidate the public is open to supporting. In politics, no matter how good your ideas are, how good your intention of serving the country is, if you will not win the election, then that would mean nothing.)

Robredo has yet to catch up to the ratings of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., but Alvarez also said he does not want to allow another Marcos presidency, considering that he was among those who protested against dictator Ferdinand Marcos after the 1986 Snap Elections.

"Ngayon ang pinag-uusapan natin, pangulo ng ating bansa. Mahirap tayong sumugal masyado. Kailangan sino 'yung nangunguna sa survey," he said.

(We are talking about the president of the country. It's difficult to gamble too much. It has to be someone who's popular in surveys.)

"Ayoko naman na 'yung unang laban na sinalihan ko, ganoon na lang 'yun. Eh may pangalawang laban, gusto ko rin na sumama rin ako kung anong pinanindigan ko noon, 'yun pa rin 'yung gusto kong paninindigan ngayon."

(I want to stay true to what I fought for before. There's a second battle, I want to stay true to what I fought for before, that's what I will still fight for now.)

Alvarez announced their party's choice Thursday in Tagum City.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

Alvarez likewise said he is thinking of the welfare of his province, which may be affected by his choice of who to support.

"Kung halimbawa ay 'yung aming kandidato na itinutulak ay hindi naman mananalo, so paano na lang 'yung welfare nung aming probinsiya, sa Davao del Norte," he said.

(For example the candidate we supported did not win, then what will happen to the welfare of our province, here in Davao del Norte.)

"Siyempre tinitingnan natin, ano ba 'yung effort natin, hindi ba masasayang," Alvarez added.

(Of course we are ensuring that our efforts will not go to waste.)