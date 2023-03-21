Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Photo from Governor Roel Ragay Degamo Facebook page/File

MANILA — Four more suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo have surrendered to authorities, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

The 4 suspects, who are all former soldiers, turned themselves in through the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

"Through the military, kasi mga military personnel ito, former military personnel, they are in custody already but will be turned over to us tomorrow... We hope that they will be in Manila tonight and will be turned over to us tomorrow morning," he said.

"They arranged for their own surrender.... Most of them are not anymore active, may tumulong sa amin na enlisted person, may active military man na tumulong sa 'min na kunin ang surrender," Remulla added.

(An enlisted person, there's an active military man who helped us secure their surrender.)

Authorities are still looking for two to three more suspects involved in Degamo's killing, but majority of the members of the so-called attack team are already under their custody.

Meanwhile, Remulla also revealed he had received a text message from Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., who sought a dialogue with him.

"I received a text message yesterday but I don't want to speak to somebody na walang presence ng ibang tao kasi I don't want words twisted so if I talk to him, it will be in front of other people," Remulla said.

(I don't want to speak to somebody without the presence of other people because I don't want my words to be twisted.)

"He wants to talk to me but I still haven't answered because we are still busy doing what we are doing. I don't want it to distract me from what I have to do first," he added.

A suspect earlier implicated Teves in Degamo's killing.

The lawmaker, who has yet to return from abroad, said his clan had nothing to do with the assassination of Degamo.

