Cops hunt for 8 more suspects in Degamo killing

Authorities are on the hunt for 6-8 more suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in Barangay San Isidro, Pamplona town last Saturday.

PLt. Col. Gerard Pelare, Special Investigation Task Group Degamo spokesman, said police are looking for a total of 10-12 suspects based on witnesses' accounts and video footage of the killing.

"We have 10-12 suspects, na account na natin yung 4. This is still an open investigation," he said in an interview on ABS-CBN's "Sakto."

He added: "These are hardened criminals well prepared to do this crime. Their intention really was to overcome the security."

Degamo and eight other people died on Saturday after at least six gunmen attacked Degamo's home in Pamplona municipality while he was meeting with his constituents. Seventeen people, including a doctor and two army soldiers, were also wounded, police said.

Pelare earlier announced the arrests of 3 suspects in the Degamo killing and the death of a fourth suspect. "The suspect who died fought it out with our operatives. He fired upon the pursuing team," he said.

The Philippine Army confirmed 3 of the suspects in the Degamo killing were former soldiers who were discharged from service several years ago.

The first of the three suspects was a former sergeant who was part of an elite unit. He was dismissed from service in January 2018 after he “went amok” while with other troops and after several absences without leave.

The second suspect was discharged from the Army in March 2014 after he was involved in illegal drugs, and also after several absences without leave.

The third suspect was a former corporal who was removed from the military in July 2009 after “misbehavior before the enemy” or an offense which involves the abandonment of posts or comrades or disobedience to commanders in the presence of enemies or attacks.

“Basically, these ex-soldiers were not able to meet these particular standards and they are in violation of some of the articles of war and have been tried in the military justice system,” Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad told ABS-CBN News.

Former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff and retired General Dionisio Santiago noted that it was obvious from security footage that meticulous planning was involved in the attack against the Negros Oriental governor.