MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday advised Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. to return to the Philippines and answer allegations of his supposed involvement in the murders of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and another local politician.

“Umuwi na siya para, face the charges. Kung talagang wala siyang kasalanan, lalabas siya,” Remulla told reporters after attending an event at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

(He needs to come home and face the charges against him. If he is indeed innocent, he would surface.)

Remulla declined to divulge more details on the Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing probe on the embattled congressman, including the possibility of freezing his assets and putting him under the Interpol's "blue list."

“Everything will come in due time, we cannot telegraph our punches, we just have to work quietly sometimes,” Remulla said.

But the justice secretary revealed that Teves was already somewhere in Southeast Asia, based on their monitoring.

He also reiterated that the government could provide the solon with security, after Teves cited alleged threats to his life as basis for his reluctance to come home.

“We can assure him of security, what does he want? Does he want me to guard him personally?” Remulla said.

The embattled congressman's camp earlier said he was unlikely to report for work on Monday, despite a deadline given by House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Teves, a scion of an influential political family in Negros, is facing murder charges over the killing of Negros Oriental board member Miguel Dungog and several others in 2019.

He was also being investigated for his alleged involvement in the Degamo murder earlier this month, even after he released a video statement on Facebook denying he had a hand in the slay.

Aside from murder charges, Teves was also facing several counts of illegal possession of firearms and explosives, one of which was dropped over the weekend.

REMULLA SAYS DOJ TO DECONGEST JAILS

Meanwhile, Remulla led the release of 25 inmates at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

He said the DOJ would continue implementing reforms in the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), including the decongestion of the country's prison facilities through the release of deserving inmates.



The newly released inmates were given a transportation allowance of P500 and grooming kits.

Among those released was "Lory", who had spent 7 years in prison for qualified theft.

A beneficiary of the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) Law, Lory said she would head home to San Mateo, Rizal to reunite with her family.

She added that she was looking forward to seeing her child again, who she last saw as a 4-month-old baby after being imprisoned.

“Babawi po ako doon sa anak ko sa pitong taon na hindi ko po siya nakasama, so malaki na po siya ngayon,” Lory said.

(I will be making up to my child. I haven't seen him in 7 years, so he should be all grown up now.)

