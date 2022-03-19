Vice President Leni Robredo joins The Pilipinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point organized by the Commission on Elections. VP Leni Media Bureau

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday said voters should stop looking for candidates who refuse to face them, an apparent dig at her rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The Philippines needs a leader who rushes to help and is ready to face anyone, Robredo said during her closing statement at the first debate organized by the Commission on Elections ahead of the May polls.

Robredo said despite online disinformation, she had "receipts" for the times she showed up during disasters, the pandemic, and various crises.

"Kaya po huwag na nating hanapin ang ayaw namang humarap sa atin. Lahat na oras, nandito po ako, hinaharap kayo, ipinapakipaglaban kayo," said Robredo.

(This is why we should not look for someone who does not want to face us. I was always there, with you, fighting for you.)

"True leaders show up, and man up. Kaya po sa darating na Mayo (this is why come May), the best man for the job is a woman," added the lone female presidential contender.

Of 10 candidates invited to the "PiliPinas" debate, only former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. did not attend. He missed his chance to address the reported tax liabilities of his family, which other presidential bets brought up.

He and his slate instead met with supporters in Marikina City.

Marcos previously skipped a debate staged by CNN Philippines and veteran journalist Jessica Soho's interview with presidential contenders.

He attended the presidential debate mounted by SMNI, which was founded by his supporter Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.