Bongbong to shun all debates? Marcos camp says it's 'fake news'



MANILA - The camp of presidential hopeful Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Friday tagged as "fake news" circulating reports that they would no longer be attending any debate leading to the 2022 national elections.

Lawyer Vic Rodriguez, Marcos' spokesman, denied issuing a statement claiming that candidates under the UniTeam slate will no longer participate in debates due to trauma.

"Isa po siyang fake news o pekeng impormasyon na may layong iligaw ang ating mga kababayan mula sa katotohanan," Rodriguez said.

"There is no such statement coming from me nor the BBM-Sara UniTeam," he added.

Earlier this week, Marcos Jr. said he was yet to decide whether to attend the upcoming debates sponsored by the Commission on Elections.

Marcos has been selective of forums and interviews, citing prior engagements.

He is also not keen on participating in debates that would pit him against other presidential bets, Rodriguez earlier said.



