Vice President Leni Robredo joins The Pilipinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on March 19, 2022 at the Harbor Garden Tent, Sofitel Philippine Plaza. VP Leni Media Bureau

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday asserted the "source" of online disinformation should be traced and that social media platforms should be held accountable for falsehoods they allow to proliferate, which 2 of her rivals agreed with.

Robredo said at least 2 studies have identified her as the top target of social media disinformation, which according to a fact-checking group benefits her rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. the most.

"Kailangan hanapin natin 'yung source," she said of online lies during the Commission on Elections' first presidential debate ahead of the May polls.

(We should find the source.)

Marcos, who skipped the debate, earlier denied tapping online troll farms. for his campaign.

"Kailangan ang social media platforms should be made accountable dahil sila ang nagiging bahay ng mga disinformation na ito," Robredo said.

(Social media platforms should be made accountable because they house disinformation.)

Another presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso also said social media giants should be held liable for allowing fake accounts.

"There are laws already existing that has to be applicable to everyone, and that includes the source," he said.

A third presidential contender Sen. Manny Pacquiao agreed purveyors of fake news should be punished.

"Maraming impormasyon ang nasaksak sa kokote ng mga young people ngayon na pinapaniwalaan nila but hindi po 'yan totoo. Nakakasira po ng buhay 'yan," Pacquiao said.

(Young people are saturated with false information. That can destroy lives.)

About 67 percent of respondents in a Social Weather Stations survey last December said the problem of disinformation on the internet was serious.

Around half of them said it was difficult to spot "fake news"

Robredo has sought the help of religious leaders to combat online disinformation.