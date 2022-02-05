'Find me one': Marcos Jr. denies troll farms in campaign

Marcos Jr. on historical revisionism: Educate yourselves

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. has denied the existence of alleged troll farms in his campaign, as well as their influence to revise history.

In a television interview with Korina Sanchez that aired Saturday on A2Z Channel, Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator and namesake Ferdinand Marcos, asked for proof on historical revisionism regarding his father's rule.

"Show me. Show me where is the revisionism," he said.

He also said the claims against his family are just "propaganda".

"Alam namin na propaganda yan, kung minsan mayroon din kayong sinasabi na makapanglaban lang sa propaganda kung ba talaga ano ang nangyayari," he explained.

"Anything that we have said we can prove that this actually happened... Lagi kong tinatapos: wag lang kayong makikiig sa akin dahil anak ako ni Marcos eh, para sa akin maganda yung ginawa niya. Mag-aral kayo, tingnan ninyo, magbasa kayo ng libro para you come to your own opinion," he said.

He also denied the existence of troll farms in his campaign: "Find me one. Hanapan mo ako kahit isa."

Lawyer Vic Rodriguez, Marcos Jr.'s chief of staff and spokesperson, told ABS-CBN News last month that their camp only has "true-blooded supporters" who believe in the presidential aspirant.

A fact-check group last week said the disinformation propaganda in the country intensified just as the elections neared, with Marcos Jr. greatly benefiting from it.

“There is a preponderance of negative messages against Leni and positive ones for Marcos… We see a substantial and significant volume of false or misleading claims about presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in which case, these are largely positive or in his favor seeking to promote him,” said UP journalism professor Yvonne Chua in a Senate hearing.

HISTORICAL REVISIONISM

In an earlier interview, the presidential frontrunner claimed this father's regime "brought the Philippines into the modern world really, and who brought the Philippines a sense of nationhood."

A teaching fellow from UP's Diliman School of Economics said last year that lives of Filipinos became worse due to serious corruption, debt and nepotism during Marcos' era.

This is contrary to circulating information online that the Marcos presidency marked the "golden age" in the country.

Scholars also noted that an example for historical revisionism includes painting the late dictator as a "hero" when President Rodrigo Duterte, his allies and even the Supreme Court, allowed his burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in 2016.

Marcos has skipped major presidential interviews so far. This week, the former senator did not attend the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP). He was reportedly in a taping for this interview.

