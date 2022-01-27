Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gives a speech announcing his intention to run for the presidency in the 2022 national elections on October 5, 2021. Handout, Office of Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr./File

MANILA — Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s camp on Thursday denied allegations that they have social media "trolls” supporting his candidacy in Halalan 2022.

Lawyer Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’s chief of staff and spokesperson, told ABS-CBN News, that the camp only has "true-blooded supporters" who believe in the presidential aspirant.

“The record is out there. The study was conducted by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, sino ang number 1 sa ad sa Facebook? At doon sa Top 10, nasaan ang Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.? Ibig sabihin, wala kaming ginagastos diyan,” Rodriguez said.

“Wala kaming troll farm, lahat yan ay organic, 'yan 'yung mga nagmamahal kay Bongbong Marcos.”

In an earlier interview, following the PCIJ report’s publication that bared presidential contender Vice President Leni Robredo was the top spender in Facebook ad placements, she explained that those were financed by her supporters and not her office.

Rodriguez said there are multitudes of Marcos supporters that they cannot monitor one-by-one.

He said the Marcos camp is pushing for the nation to have a higher level of political discourse.

“We are not an insurer of the character of each and every individual supporter of Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, Jr. But we highly encourage them to practice restrain and enjoin them na you follow the lead of our leader Bongbong Marcos that let us elevate the level of political discourse. Na in politics, no to character assassination at walang black propaganda,” he added.

WORD WAR

No amount of bashing and tirade from his critics will make Marcos Jr. retaliate and engage them with heated words, Rodriguez said, a day after Robredo, in a television interview, described Marcos as a “liar” and someone who does not show up during a crisis.

Other presidential aspirants days ago, also took turns in scoring at Marcos for snubbing a televised presidential interview on allegations of a “biased” host.

But all these remarks by other presidential contenders, Rodriguez said, will not be justified by his principal.

“I am sorry to disappoint all these people, hindi kayo papatulan ni Bongbong Marcos. Hindi ho kayo aawayin nito, hindi po siya papatol sa inyo,” he said.

Just like their leader, he only addresses issues that they feel, should really be answered, he added.

Such trait is one of the reasons why many Filipinos appreciate and support the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' son and namesake all through these years, he said.

The "UniTeam" of Marcos. Jr and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte were in Davao where they inaugurated the ticket’s campaign headquarters.

Rodriguez said the Marcos-Duterte tandem will continue to woo voters with full observance to campaign rules to be imposed by the Commission on Elections starting Feb. 8.

Due to the Omicron variant-caused coronavirus surge, all of the UniTeam’s earlier approved campaign plans remain at the “drawing board,” and will just be reconsidered once the COVID-19 Alert Level for Feb. 1 to 14 has been released.

RELATED VIDEO