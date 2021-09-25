Survivors and victims of Martial Law accuse Marcoses of historical revisionism

Some victims and survivors of the 1972 Martial Law gathered at the Philippine Consulate in New York City, saying that the former Philippine Dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his family have been guilty of historical revisionism.

In a recent interview from Toni Gonzaga's Youtube Channel, former senator Bongbong Marcos said, "I’m the son of the longest-lasting president who brought the Philippines into the modern world really, and who brought the Philippines a sense of nationhood."

Protesters in New York say that the twenty long years of Marcos’ dictatorial rule was far from the “Golden Age of the Philippines,” that Bongbong Marcos claims happened. In fact, poverty incidence under the Marcos regime was at a high 44.2% in 1985 according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Even with the pandemic, poverty incidence in the Philippines today is around 20% compared to under President Benigno Aquino III's term which was even lower at 16.5%.

"Ginagawa nila 'yon, para magkaroon uli sila ng lakas. Hindi naman nila ginagawa 'yan para sa sambayanan eh, nire-revise nila sa paghahanda 'yun ng another take over," Ramon Mappala, a Marcos Martial Law survivor stated.

Those who fought against the Marcos dictatorship and protested at the U.S Congress in the late 70's like Jane Orendain says Marcos was able to stay in power for two decades precisely because of Proclamation 1081 which placed the whole Philippines under Martial Rule on September 23, 1972. Protesters in New York believe that no Imelda Marcos beautification drive can cover the stench of the brutality of Marcos’ martial law.

"Under martial law there was curfew, the rights were taken away, there's no freedom of press and a lot of the freedoms were removed. How can that possibly be better?" Orendain voiced out.

Orendain urges Filipinos to truly learn Philippine history, and to stand up for their rights otherwise, a dark period like the Marcos regime, could very well happen again.