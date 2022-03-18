Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso greets supporters in Cavite during a sortie on March 18, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

KAWIT, Cavite - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential bet Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday slammed a candidate who refused to pay taxes.

"Umasa kayo, sisingilin ko yang P200 billion," Domagoso told the crowd at his campaign rally here.

(You can expect me to go after that P200 billion.)

While Domagoso did not name the candidate, his comment comes days after his party said it received confirmation from the Bureau of Internal Revenue that the family of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., another presidential contender, has yet to settle an estimated P203 billion in tax liabilities.

"Mabigat sa loob mo na magbayad ng buwis kasi pinaghirapan mo yun. Pero, sinusunod mo yung alituntunin ng bansa… Ito hindi. Minana na lang, ayaw pa bawasan? Takaw!" he said.

(It is difficult for people to pay taxes because that is your hard-earned money. But you still pay to abide by the country's laws... But this one is different. They just inherited that, yet they don't want to give some of it up? Greedy!)

In previous sorties, Domagoso would drop hints either about a certain candidate who refuses to attend presidential debates or families who have been in power for too long.

The P200 billion in unpaid taxes caught him by surprise, the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer said.

"Hindi ko na nga tinatanong kung ninakaw yun o kung saan kinuha yun," he said.

(I don't even ask if that was ill gotten or where they got those funds.)

"Wala na akong pakialam doon. Pero yung tao, naghahanapbuhay, mabigat man sa loob niya, nagbabayad ng buwis. Pero yung nagmamana, itinatago pa, ayaw pa bawasan," he said.

(I don't care about that anymore but the working class, even if it is against their will, pay their taxes while those who inherited this sum want to keep it and does not want to let go of a portion of it.)

"O sige, 'yan ba uri ng lider na gusto ninyo?" he quipped.

(Is that the kind of leader you want?)

The P200 billion can be used to provide subsidy for fuel, food and fertilizer, among other commodities needed nowadays when oil prices are skyrocketing, Domagoso said.

He also criticized a candidate who keeps on harping about unity without having concrete platforms on how to solve hunger and poverty in the Philippines.

He, again, did not name the candidate, although the "unity" theme has been carried by the camp of Marcos, who is running with vice presidential aspirant Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"Bakit ganoon, kapag nasa entablado, ‘Tutulungan ko ang mahihirap, pagkakaisa,'" Domagoso said.

(Why is it when that person is on stage, that person would say, "I will help the poor, call for unity.")

"Kapag wala na kayong masaing, pagkakaisa pa rin? Kapag wala na kayong pera… kapag mahapdi ang tiyan mo, o kainin mo ang pagkakaisa," he contined.

(When you have nothing to eat, will you still call for unity? When you no longer have money... when your stomach is in pain, go, eat unity.)

Domagoso wondered as well why voters prefer a candidate who is "always absent."

"Anong gusto ninyong presidente? Pagandahan ng damit? Pagandahan ng Ingles? O presidente na makikita ninyo sa oras ng kagipitan, sa oras ng pandemiya, sa oras ng problema ng tao?" he asked his audience.

(What kind of president do you want? One who just wears nice clothes? One who only speaks good English? Or do you want a president who you will see during crises, during pandemics, during times when the public is facing problems?)

Domagoso ranked third in the latest presidential preference survey of Pulse Asia, conducted last month, trailing behind Marcos, who got the support of 60 percent of 2,400 respondents, and Vice President Leni Robredo, who got 15 percent. The Manila mayor got 10 percent.

Domagoso's camp described the survey result as "outdated," underscoring that many events have transpired between the time it was conducted and the day it was released.

