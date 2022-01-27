

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday answered questions on why the public should not vote for Vice President Leni Robredo and former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., 2 of his rivals for the presidency in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

The question is part of the staple queries on the 2022 Presidential One-on-One Interviews with Boy Abunda, where Domagoso and 4 other presidential aspirants participated in.

"Maghihiganti sa mga Marcos at Duterte," the Manila Mayor said when asked why the public should not back Robredo's presidential bid.

([She] would seek vengeance against the Marcos and the Duterte families.)

"Maghihiganti sa mga dilawan at pinklawan," he said when asked about why he disapproves of electing Marcos Jr. as president.

([He] would seek vengeance against supporters of the Aquinos and the Robredos.)

Domagoso was referring to the family late president Corazon Aquino, who have been at odds with the Marcoses for decades. Former dictator Ferdinand Marcos was alleged to be involved in the assassination of Aquino patriarch Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr., a key opposition leader during martial law.

Robredo, a human rights lawyer by profession, earlier said that taking a stance against the return to power of the dictator's family was among the reasons she decided to seek the presidency.

The Vice President earlier tried to unify non-administration presidential aspirants to come up with a single opposition candidate who could topple the current Duterte regime in the upcoming elections.

Domagoso was part of those discussions, but Robredo said talks with the Manila Mayor broke down due to their differences on how to deal with the scions of the former dictator.

"I don't want to go into details pero sa akin kasi mayroong mga non-negotiable and yung mga Marcos, non-negotiable yun sa akin," Robredo said in an earlier press conference said.

(I don't want to go into details but I have several non-negotiables and the Marcoses are non-negotiables to me.)

"Maraming points na hindi kami aligned. Mahirap ipilit yung unity kung sa basic na prinsipyo hindi kayo nagkakaisa," she said.

(There are a lot of points where we are not aligned. It's hard to force unity when we are not united even in the basic principles.)

Last year, Domagoso called Robredo a "fake leader" for filing as an independent candidate dIsko answers why public should not vote for rivals Marcos, Robredo in 2022 presidential electionsespite being the incumbent chairperson of the Liberal Party, the party of the Aquino family.

When asked about why the public should back his candidacy, Domagoso said: "Hindi ako maghihiganti kanino man. Wala akong paghihigantihan."

(I will not seek vengeance against anyone. I have no one to get even with.)

"Sa dami ng problema, kailangan natin ng mabilis na solusyon at aksyon. That I can do," he said.

(With so many problems, we need to have quick solutions and quick actions. That I can do.)

The Manila Mayor said he could not think of any reason why voters should not consider his other rivals - Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Sen. Manny Pacquiao - for president.

"Puwede naman... Mabait naman," he said.

(They can become president... They are kind.)

In December 2021, a Pulse Asia voters' preference survey showed that Domagoso ranked third with 8 percent, sharing the spot with Pacquiao.

They trailed behind Marcos who got 53 percent, and Robredo who bagged 20 percent.

Lacson landed on the 5th spot with 6 percent of survey respondent backing his presidential bid, while 3 other aspirants got less than a percent each.

RELATED VIDEO