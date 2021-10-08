In happier times: Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice President Leni Robredo team up for vaccine express in Manila City.

MANILA - Manila Mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday called Vice President Leni Robredo a "fake leader with a fake color," a day after the country's second-in command filed her certificate of candidacy as an independent candidate.

Robredo, the current chairperson of the Liberal Party, earlier said she filed as an independent candidate to show willingness to cooperate with other parties and sectors.

"Wag kayong malilinlang sa pagpapalitan ng kulay... Ang tanso, tubugin man ng ginto ay tanso pa rin," Domagoso told new members of Aksyon Demokratiko, where he sits as party president.

(Do not be confused with the changing of colors... Bronze is bronze even if you dip it in gold.)

"A fake leader with a fake color is a fake character," he said.



Manila Mayor @IskoMoreno reacts to VP @lenirobredo’s statement saying his stance on Marcos family pushed her to run for president: “Yan lang ba ang dahilan bakit siya (Robredo) tatakbo?” pic.twitter.com/DkfWNE3jlO — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) October 8, 2021

Robredo recently swapped the LP's trademark yellow campaign color for pink and blue as her new hues for the 2022 national elections, saying pink is now considered as the new color of revolution.

Domagoso's statements against Robredo comes after the vice president said unity talks with the Manila Mayor bogged down due to his stance on the family of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The Aksyon Demokratiko - who is positioning himself as a "healing president" - earlier said that Marcos' scions should be given a chance to prove that they are nothing like their father, whose administration is marred by human rights abuses and massive corruption.

"You cannot talk of unity when you yourself hindi mo nga ma-unify sarili mong [party] (when you can't even unify your own party)," Domagoso said when asked to react on Robredo's statement.

"You're not even proud of your party. Kung kayang mong iwan ang mga kasama mo [sa partido], paano pa kaya kaming 110 million Filipinos?" he said.

(If you can leave your partymates, what more we, the 110 million Filipinos.)

Domagoso said his administration would focus on Filipinos, and not on the "3-decade fights among political families."

"Ang away ng mga pamilyang yan walang dinulot na buti sa ating bayan. Sila ay tumatakbo para maghigantinsa isa’t isa. Sila ay tumatakbo dahil sa kulay ng kanilang pulitika," he said.

(The fight among those families has not brought anything for our country. They are running to seek vengeance against each other. They are just running because of their political affiliations.)

"Pagod na ang mga tao sa away ng mga politika nila… Kung sila ay hindi nag-aaway sa loob ng tatlong dekada, malamang wala tayo sa kinalalagyan nating kahirapan."

(People are tired of their politics... If they did not fight, most likely we are not in this poor state.)

Mayor @IskoMoreno reacts to trending #WithdrawIsko : “Karapatan ko rin tumakbo… Hindi lang sa inyo ang demokrasya.” pic.twitter.com/Ik5cxW4HFw — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) October 8, 2021

