MANILA— Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday said scions of former President Ferdinand Marcos should be given the chance to "prove a lot of things" as Filipinos still remember atrocities committed under the strongman rule of their patriarch Ferdinand Marcos.

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. should prove to all Filipinos "that he is different" from his father, Domagoso told ANC's Headstart when asked about his stance on the family's alleged attempts to revise history.

"He has to prove a lot of things. Hindi mo rin naman siya masisisi baka nagbago na siya sa buhay tapos he wants to prove himself," the Manila Mayor said.

(You can't blame him, maybe he has changed and he wants to prove himself.)

"Kailangan niya i-prove sa ating lahat at sa maraming tao na he's different," he said.

(He has to prove to all of us that he's different.)

Domagoso said he was still a student in the '80s when martial law was in effect in the country, but said he recalls employment being tough back then.

"Presyo ng bilihin, debt servicing... Ang trabaho is nowhere to be found. Six out of 10 walang trabaho at that time," said Domagoso, who grew up in poverty in the slums of Manila.

(Prices of commodities, debt servicing... Jobs are nowhere to be found. Six out of 10 people were jobless at that time.)

"Masama talaga ang sitwasyon kaya nag alimpuyo ang tao," he said.

(The situation was really bad that was why people revolted.)

The Manila mayor said the Philippines has yet to see if the younger Marcos, the late dictator's only son, is capable of doing things differently should he vie for and win the presidency in 2022.

"That remains to be seen but we know already what transpired before '86," he said.

"People still remember what happened sa time ng ama niya, ni dating Pangulong Marcos (during the time of his father President Marcos)," he said.

The younger Marcos on Friday morning was nominated by Kilusang Bagong Lipunan, a party his father had founded, as its presidential bet in 2022.

The former senator had lost his 2016 bid for vice president and later lost his electoral protest against the victor, Vice President Leni Robredo.

Moreno said the rest of the Marcos family should also be given a chance to answer questions about their family's decades-long rule, said the mayor, who is eyeing the presidency next year.

"Baka feeling nila masyado naman silang inapi, sobra sobra naman ang akusasyon sa kanila," he said.

(Maybe they feel like they were oppressed, that the allegations against them are too much.)

"They are entitled na ipaliwanag naman nila ang sarili nila (to explain themselves)," he said.

Marcos Jr. is said to be planning to run either as president or vice president in next year's elections.

The former senator has yet to make an official declaration but earlier said that he is open to running for a government post in 2022.

The martial law regime of his father was marked by killings, human rights violations, and a plunder of state wealth. The Philippine government is still in the process of recovering the family's ill-gotten wealth.

In 2018, matriarch Imelda Marcos was found guilty of graft. She has not served her sentence.