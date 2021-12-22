Home  >  News

Marcos-Duterte tandem tops Pulse Asia presidential, vice presidential surveys

Posted at Dec 23 2021 02:30 AM

The 2022 presidential race is shaping up to be a two-person contest between Vice-President Leni Robredo and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. A new poll showed a majority will vote for Marcos, but voter preference for Robredo was also rising. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 22, 2021
