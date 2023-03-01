Tau Gamma urged to condemn hazing after Salilig's death

John Martin Salilig identifies the body of his brother, Adamson University Chemical Engineering student John Matthew Salilig, in a shallow grave at the Jade Residences Subdivision in Barangay Malagasang, Imus City on Feb. 28, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian is urging the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity to condemn hazing among their ranks following the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig, allegedly at the hands of Tau Gamma fraternity members.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Gatchalian said nearly half of hazing incidents reported since the 1950s involve Tau Gamma fratmen. The fraternity was founded by University of the Philippines students on October 4, 1968.

"Nananawagan ako sa kanilang hanay lalo na sa liderato nila na labanan ang hazing sa kanilang grupo. Maglabas sila ng statement na kinokondena ang hazing at hindi nila tinotolerate," the senator said.

Salilig, 24, was found dead in Imus City, Cavite on Tuesday after going missing for over a week when he attended welcoming rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity, his brother said.

Binan acting chief of police P/Lt. Col. Virgilio M. Jopia earlier said fraternity members considered burning Salilig's body or leaving him at a hospital before deciding to bury the corpse.

A medico-legal examination revealed severe blunt force trauma in the lower extremities caused Salilig's death.

Six people have been placed under police custody amid the ongoing investigation.

In the interview, Gatchalian said the government is still not doing enough to suppress hazing despite having one of the strictest anti-hazing laws in the world.

He said that under the law, fraternity members who conduct hazing rites can get up to 40 years in prison. Those who witnessed hazing rites but did not interfere can be meted the same penalty.

The senator said there is also a need to speed up the process of obtaining justice for hazing deaths. He noted local courts are still hearing the cases involving the hazing death of University of Santo Toma (UST) freshman law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III in 2017.

"Ang importante ay makulong...Alam ng mga gumagawa nito na hindi sila makukulong at makakawala sila," he said.