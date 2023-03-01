John Martin Salilig, brother of missing Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig, turns emotional after identifying his body pulled from a shallow grave at the Jade Residences Subdivision in Barangay Malagasang, Imus City on Feb. 28, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday hit student organizations that involved violence in their activities after a student was found dead allegedly due to his fraternity’s initiation rites.

John Matthew Salilig’s body was found dead in Laguna yesterday.

“John was a child, a brother, a friend, a classmate, and a son of this nation, with a bright future ahead of him,” Marcos said in a statement.

“It is not through violence that we can measure the strength of our brotherhood,” he said.

The President underscored that “there should be no room for violence in our student organizations which our children consider as family, and in our schools which they consider their second home.”

Marcos Jr. also condoled with Salilig’s family and assured them “that justice will be served.”

