MANILA — A missing college student, suspected to be the latest victim of hazing, was found dead Tuesday in Cavite.

John Matthew Salilig's body was found in a vacant lot in the province after more than a week of going missing. One of the suspects disclosed the victim's location to authorities.

John Matthew, a chemical engineering student from Adamson University, was reported missing on Feb. 20 by his brother John Michael.

John Michael said it was Feb. 17 when his younger brother told him he would attend the welcoming rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity group in Laguna.

As a member of the group, John Michael said he allowed his brother to attend the activity, which he said he now deeply regrets.

"For me siguro with the high hopes and I know nothing [bad] will happen so kahit pigilan ko man that time I know a-attend pa rin siya," he said.

"So as a brotherhood um-oo ako, sabi [ko], 'Sige basta see you on Sunday.'"

'AT LEAST 70 HITS'

One of the suspects in the death of John Matthew told authorities that the victim received at least 70 hits in the initiation rites.

After the activity, John Matthew lost his life allegedly while on board a vehicle.

"Hinawakan ko siya dito sa mukha hinawakan ko 'yun kaya ako may finger print kamay ko 'yun. Titignan ko sana, 'ka ko di ba pag buhay ka pa may moist-moist pa?" the suspect said.

Adamson University said it would conduct its own investigation into the case.

"Rest assured, we will not allow anything to come amiss," it said.

Tau Gamma Phi, meanwhile, condemned the violence.

CALL FOR JUSTICE

John Matthew's family is now calling for justice for his death.

According to the student's father, Joeffrey, hazing should be stopped by fraternities.

"Ang mensahe lang po doon sa taga-Adamson, mga authorities doon, at mga officers, sana this will come to an end, itong klaseng gawain ng mga ganitong mga fraternities like the Tau Gamma, and hopefully matulungan nila kami because yung anak namin [is] the victim, kami ang biktima dito," he said.

"Hopefully there will be justice and itong mga tao na ito na may responsibility sa pagkamatay ng anak namin, the school can help us do something."

John Matthew's body will undergo autopsy and forensic examination.

—with reports from Jeff Caparas, Jeffrey Hernaez, and Zyann Ambrosio, ABS-CBN News