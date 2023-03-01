Faculty and students of Adamson University in Manila light candles outside the campus on March 1, 2023 to honor suspected hazing victim John Matthew Salilig Salilig’s body was found in a vacant lot in Cavite after more than a week of being reported missing when a person of interest in the chemical engineering student’s death disclosed the location to authorities. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Human Rights on Wednesday said it will be conduction its own probe on the alleged hazing death of 24-year old John Matthew Salilig, as it condemns all forms of physical and psychological harm.

“The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) vehemently decries the death of John Matthew Salilig, the missing 24-year old college student from Adamson University, who was allegedly killed in a fraternity hazing,” CHR said in a statement.

“The Commission continues to condemn all forms of physical or psychological harm. In particular, CHR stresses that hazing, as a ritualistic act of humiliation and degradation, goes against the basic principles of fundamental rights and human dignity. Its serious consequences against the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of individuals, most especially minors, should have no place in academic institutions,” it added.

CHR said Salilig should never have died, and his death was a clear violation of his human rights.

It also said it will be conducting its own investigation into the case, and urged law enforcement agencies for urgent and steady action with regards to the case.

“As we conduct our separate probe, CHR calls for urgent and steady action from the government with regards to the progress of this case—including the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and other concerned agencies. It is crucial that duty bearers actively prevent and address hazing incidents, and hold accountable those who perpetrate them,” CHR said.

“We also iterate our calls for the stronger implementation of Republic Act No 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018. In a previous statement, CHR urged PNP, CHED, and school administrations to enact systems, policies, and mechanisms to put an end to the antithetical culture of hazing. CHR also calls on individuals to speak out against hazing and to refuse to participate in any hazing rituals,” it added.

The body of Salilig was found Tuesday at a remote site in Cavite, after a fraternity member involved in his initiation ceremony led police investigators to the area where his body was buried.

The frat member claimed Salilig was hit at least 70 times and was no longer responsive while on board a vehicle.

Salilig, a chemical engineering student at the Adamson University, had been already missing for more than a week. His brother John Michael lodged the missing persons report on Feb. 20.

On Feb. 17, Salilig had told his brother that he would attend the initiation rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity.

Both the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the PNP are investigating Saliling’s death.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday condoled with the victim’s family and assured them “that justice will be served”.