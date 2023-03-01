Adamson community in mourning after death of 'klasmeyt'

Adamson University community mourn Wednesday the death of John Matthew Salilig who allegedly died from hazing. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Students and other members of the Adamson University community lit candles Wednesday evening to remember one of theirs— 3rd year chemistry student John Matthew Salilig—and call for justice in his death, allegedly from hazing.

The university was in mourning that day as students came to classes wearing black instead of their uniforms.

The candle-lighting activity capped activities inside the campus that began with a noontime Mass for their fallen “klasmeyt”—the colloquial for a fellow Adamsonian.

Salilig, 24, was found dead in Imus City, Cavite on Tuesday after going missing for over a week when he attended welcoming rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity, his brother said.

Organizations such as the Adamson University Student Government condemned the violence and called for the truth in Salilig’s case to come out to help alleviate the fears of other students.

Representatives of the Adamson University Alumni Association also offered candles during the vigil led by university chaplain Father Libin Varghese CM.

Varghese thanked the students for their solidarity, saying that it would put a smile on Salilig’s face from wherever he saw their actions for him.

Varsity team members from the Adamson Soaring Falcons lit candles as well.

The university’s volleyball team, the Lady Falcons, dedicated their game on Wednesday to Salilig’s memory.

Team members wore black armbands to symbolize their grief.

Adamson University officials vowed to assist investigations into the incident, adding that it is verifying students who may have also been involved and will determine any sanctions.

In a statement Tuesday, the university reiterated it was a safe space for its community.

It also urged students to be mindful and vigilant on their activities in and out of campus and to contact authorities should they feel unsafe.

Students are again urged to continue wearing black in lieu of their uniforms on Thursday, where a requiem Mass will be held on campus at noon.

—With a report from Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News

