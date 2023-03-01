John Martin Salilig, brother of missing Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig, turns emotional after identifying his body pulled from a shallow grave at the Jade Residences Subdivision in Barangay Malagasang, Imus City on Feb. 28, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will conduct its own probe into the death of an Adamson University chemical engineering student, as the Philippine National Police (PNP) continues to investigate hazing allegations against members of a college fraternity.

This, after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla directed the NBI to conduct a parallel investigation into the alleged hazing death.

“We hope to shed light on this issue,” DOJ assistant secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano told reporters in a text message on Wednesday.

The body of John Matthew Salilig was found Tuesday at a remote site in Cavite, after a fraternity member involved in his initiation ceremony led police investigators to the area where his body was buried.

The frat member claimed Salilig was hit at least 70 times and was no longer responsive while on board a vehicle.

Salilig, a chemical engineering student at the Adamson University, had been already missing for more than a week. His brother John Michael lodged the missing persons report on Feb. 20.

On Feb. 17, Salilig had told his brother that he would attend the initiation rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity.

Various groups, including senators and the Tau Gamma Phi Imus City council, have condemned the incident — a sentiment shared by the DOJ.

“The Department condemns any violation of Republic Act 11053 or the Anti-Hazing law. However, we will await any case that will be filed before our prosecutors. Rest assured, any forthcoming case will undergo diligent evaluation,” Clavano said.

“If probable cause with reasonable certainty of conviction is found, we will prosecute the case until the perpetrators of this crime are finally brought to justice,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO: