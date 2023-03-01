John Martin Salilig cries after the remains of his brother John Matthew Salilig, a chemical engineering student at Adamson University, was found inside a subdivision in Barangay Malagasang, Imus City, Cavite on Feb. 28, 2023. Authorities said John Matthew died in alleged fraternity hazing. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The government should continuously educate the public about the country's anti-hazing law, a former senator said Wednesday, after an Adamson University student became the latest victim of alleged fraternity hazing.

Lawyer Joey Lina, author of Anti-Hazing Act of 1995, said he was "not surprised" that such crime continues to happen after the law was passed.

"The law is not a silver bullet that will end the crime that it sought to be proscribed," he told ANC's "Rundown".

"It is the entire criminal justice system that has to work. It's not just the law. It's the community, the police, the parents. They have to make sure their children are aware and properly informed and guided not to join any organization that has hazing as requisite for membership," he added.

A chemical engineering student from Adamson University was found dead in Cavite on Tuesday after attending a fraternity's welcoming rites.

One of the suspects told authorities that John Matthew Salilig received at least 70 blows during the initiation rites. Salilig's remains were found at a vacant lot more than a week after he went missing.

Should fraternities be abolished?

Lina said not all groups practice hazing.

The right to freedom of association is also enshrined in the 1987 Constitution, he added.

"To totally ban organizations that conduct initiation, we have to distinguish what is initiation and what is hazing," Lina said.

He explained that hazing is a practice of inflicting physical or psychological harm on a person who wants to be a member of the organization.

Meanwhile, initiation is a generic term for a process of becoming a member, he added.

The anti-hazing law was amended by Republic Act 11053, now known as the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018.

The law increased the penalties for hazing, which include reclusion perpetua and a fine of P3 million.