Speaker Romualdez to meet PNP, DILG on issue of high-profile crimes

MANILA - House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez on Sunday said he will be meeting with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday to discuss the recent spate of high-profile crimes and others in the country.

In a statement, Romualdez said he was alarmed by the number of high-profile crimes that happened recently.

"Nakakabahala na dahil parang halos every week may malaking balita tungkol sa mga napapatay sa kalye (It's alarming because it seems that almost every week there is news about high-profile killings)," he said.

Romualdez also said he wants to know what the PNP and DILG will do to prevent similar crimes from happening in the future.

Just last Friday, police confirmed that the mayor of Datu Montawal in Maguindanao del Sur has been shot by still unidentified assailants along Roxas Boulevard in Manila Wednesday night.

Last week, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. was injured after unidentified gunmen ambushed his convoy in Maguing town.

Aparri Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda and five others, meanwhile, died in an ambush in Nueva Vizcaya.

