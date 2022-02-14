National artists back Robredo's presidential bid

Presidential candidate Leni Robredo speaks to the crowd at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Sunday, February 13, 2022 for the Quezon City proclamation of the tandem running for the May 9 national polls. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — A group of national artists on Monday expressed support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Among the members of the group National Artists for Leni are National Artists for Music Ryan Cayabyab and Ramon Santos, National Artists for Literature Virgilio Almario, National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes, and National Artist for Visual Arts Benedicto "BenCab" Cabrera.

They declared their support for Robredo in a program that the candidate also attended.

Robredo thanked the national artists for their support and assured that she would work to improve the country's culture scene.

Robredo said the arts play an important role in the everyday lives of Filipinos.

"One-hundred percent nagko-commit po kami... hindi natatapos sa hapon na ito 'yong pangako na 'pag binigyan kami pagkakataon, magiging malaking bahagi siya (culture) ng agenda ng aking administrasyon," she said.

(We are committing to you, 100 percent... Our vow to include culture as a huge part of my administration's agenda doesn't end this afternoon.)

The artists also gave Robredo a book containing "100 Pink Poems Para Kay Leni" (100 Pink Poems for Leni).

The event coincided with the celebration of National Arts Month.

— Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News