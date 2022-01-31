Robredo says harboring no ill will vs Duterte, just regrets

Vice President Leni Robredo visits residents of Badjau Village in Barangay Pag-Asa, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, and led the turnover of two sewing machines donated to the Tepo Ku, Usaha Ku (TeKuUsaKu) Women Association on Jan. 25, 2022. Jay Ganzon, OVP/file

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday denied harboring any ill will against President Rodrigo Duterte, saying what she felt was more of regret over what could have been a partnership with the leader.

Robredo, leader of the opposition, was asked in a radio interview if she had any resentment against the President, to which she replied, “Wala, wala (none).”

“Siguro kung may nararamdaman man ako ngayon, mas sayang. Mas sayang na kahit sana iba iyong pinanggalingan namin, kahit sana iba iyong mga paniniwala namin sa napakaraming bagay, from the very start iyong paniniwala ko talaga, meron naman kaming puwedeng pagkasunduan,” she said.

(Perhaps if there’s something I feel more, it’s regret. It’s regret that though we come from different sides, even if many of our beliefs differ, from the start, my belief was there were things we could’ve agreed on.)

She said this was her hope back when she was still Duterte’s housing chief. Robredo quit the post after the President ordered her to stop attending Cabinet meetings in 2016.

During that time, Robredo said, “I think sabi ko ito sa kanya, na happy naman ako na hindi nagiging sagabal iyong pagkakaiba ng aming mga paniniwala sa maraming bagay, na nabibigyan kami ng pagkakataon together.”

(I think I told him I was happy that the difference in our belief on many things was not a hindrance, that we were given a chance to work together.)

“So sa akin, mas sayang,” she continued.

(So for me, it was regretful.)

Duterte and Robredo have sparred over numerous issues, including his anti-drug drive, push for death penalty, and policy on the West Philippine Sea.

The President has hurled insults on different occasions against his second-in-command, including remarks which she called misogynistic.

Aside from being housing chief, Robredo served for 18 days as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) before Duterte booted her out.

The Vice President is among contenders to be Duterte’s successor in the May elections.