President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people from the Malacañan Palace on Jan. 24, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to reveal “what’s wrong” with presidential aspirants and name who among them is allegedly “most corrupt.”

Duterte said he would talk about the elections “in due time.”

“I will personally name the candidates and maybe what’s wrong with them na kailangan malaman ng tao because you are electing a president, sino ‘yong pinaka-corrupt na kandidato,” he said in a taped speech that aired on Tuesday.

(I will personally name the candidates and maybe what’s wrong with them that the people need to know because you are electing a president, who is the most corrupt candidate.)

Duterte said his information came “from everybody” and from “personal experience.”

“Meron d’yan who has a—talagang hindi puwede maging presidente,” he said.

“Meron naman d’yan na presidente, pero masyadong korap. Akala lang kasi ng tao malinis, pero iyong mga nag-transact sa business sa kaniya, official business pati iyong mga Chinese, nagreklamo na na masyadong korap daw,” continued Duterte.

(There is someone there who cannot be president. There is someone else who is too corrupt. People think they are clean but those who had business transaction with them, even the Chinese, are complaining they are too corrupt.)

He said of another contender, “Medyo kulang talaga, kulang na kulang. Everyday may sasabihin siya na mali o maski the fundamentals of what a person na gustong mag-Presidente dapat.”

(They are a bit lacking. Everyday they say something wrong, even on the fundamentals of what a person who wants to be President should know.)

Video courtesy of PTV

Duterte denied he was politicking.



“I’m talking to you as your President. Kailangan ilalabas ko kasi (I must reveal this because) we are talking of elections, we are talking of our country and the next rulers, so to say, so to speak,” Duterte said.

He added, “Walang personalan ‘to… [There is] nothing at stake for me, wala talaga akong rason ba’t maghanap pa ako ng kalaban."

(This is not personal. There is nothing at stake for me, I have no reason to pick a fight.)

Duterte in separate earlier instances hurled tirades against almost all presidential contenders.

A faction that he supports in his political party PDP-Laban was left without a standard-bearer after Sen. Christopher Go quit the race in December.

The President’s daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is running for vice president in tandem with Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Duterte in November called him a “weak leader.”

Analysts say it is crucial for Duterte to have a loyal successor that could shield him from potential legal action over his drug war. It is the subject of an inquiry by the International Criminal Court that has been on hold since November.