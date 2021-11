Duterte: Marcos Jr. 'weak leader relying on dad's name'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Stirring the pot, President Rodrigo Duterte sets the nation abuzz after accusing an unnamed presidential candidate of using cocaine. But he directly aimed scathing criticism against former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. who's vying for the presidency with Duterte's daughter as his running mate. Here's tonight's Top Story. - ANC, The World Tonight, November 19, 2021