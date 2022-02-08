MANILA - Some Halalan 2022 presidential aspirants on Tuesday kicked off their campaign activities in a condominium, on their social media channels, and through caravans as others launched theirs in more spacious venues.

Former presidential spokesperson Ernesto "Ernie" Abella started his campaign in Dasmariñas City, Cavite with his team organizing a caravan and proclamation event.

His communications officer said the campaign will be livestreamed on his social media platform.

Abella also booked a radio interview later in the day to answer several issues and lay down his platforms.

In a media interview streamed online, the former televangelist said he is "willing to listen" to critics and supporters alike should he win in the presidential race.

"Willing tayo makinig kahit medyo pabalang yung kanilang mga tanong, mga salita. Ppero ang kailangan kasi, makita ko na kapag... nakinig tayo at willing tayo to become vulnerable to people, ay nagkakaroon ng trust, nabi-bridge yung gap," he said.

(We are willing to listen even though they are asking questions rudely. We need to listen to them, and we should be willing to be vulnerable to people to build trust and to bridge the gap.)

Former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales tapped social media for his campaign kickoff, with supporters changing their Facebook headers with the presidential candidate's promotional posters.

In a text message to ABS-CBN News, his camp's media liaison said Gonzales will attend a Mass in his birth province Bataan.

The mass will be presided by the Bishop of Bataan, Most Rev. Ruperto Santos.

Gonzales will also attend Comelec's online rally at 7 p.m., his camp confirmed.

A day earlier, the former government official's party, Partido Demokratiko Sosyalista ng Pilipinas (PDSP), released a statement regarding the use of a rose for Gonzales' campaign. They said it is different from that of Vice President Leni Robredo, who is also seeking the presidency.

Dr. Jose Montemayor, meanwhile, held his proclamation rally with his running mate in a Pasay City condominium.

The event was attended by some people.

The doctor-lawyer is the standard bearer of the Democratic Party of the Philippines.

The following complete the list of presidential candidates in the May 9 elections:

1. De Guzman, Leody

2. Domagoso, Isko Moreno

3. Lacson, Panfilo "Ping"

4. Mangondato, Faisal

5. Marcos, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Jr.

6. Pacquiao, Manny

7. Robredo, Leni

In a statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reminded the candidates to follow Comelec's guidelines for campaigning during the pandemic.

The police added that physical contact with supporters are not allowed, as well as house-to-house campaigns. Crowding, handshake, embraces, kissing, and going arm-in-arm are also banned, authorities said.

The campaign period ends on May 7. Local contenders can officially start campaigning on March 25.

-- With a report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

