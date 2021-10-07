Home  >  News

Former defense chief Norberto Gonzales eyes presidency in 2022 elections

Posted at Oct 07 2021 09:52 PM

MANILA - Former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales has filed his certificate of candidacy for president for the 2022 elections.

Gonzales, 74, filed his COC on Wednesday under the banner of Partido Demokratiko Sosyalista ng Pilipinas.

In his speech, he said he wants to change the kind of politics currently existing in the country.

Gonzales served as secretary of the Department of National Defense during the presidency of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from July to August 2007, and again from November 2009 to June 2020.

