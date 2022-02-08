Photos from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News; and Leni Robredo.

MANILA - Some presidential candidates on Tuesday kicked off their campaign dancing and moving with supporters, with proclamation rallies filled with promise and hope to change the country for good.

Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso embarked their campaign journey in power base Camarines Sur and Manila City, respectively.

Robredo will have her camp's grand rally in hometown Naga City at 4 p.m.

Labor leader Ka-Leody De Guzman and son of fallen dictator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., meanwhile, are slated to begin their campaign in the afternoon.

Senator Manny Pacquiao will also hold his campaign rally in hometown General Santos City.

Festive mood for Isko

Domagoso started the first day of the national campaign with a mass at the Sto. Niño Church in Tondo, Manila.

Domagoso granted the residents’ prodding, dances to the tune of “Dying Inside to Hold You” as speakers blasted the mayor’s signature tune while his motorcade passed through Kagitingan Street in Tondo.

His motorcade also came to a halt due to the deluge of supporters, with some showering the Aksyon Demokratiko's float with blue and white confetti.

So far, the nearly 4-hour motorcade has only covered 2 districts in the capital city.

Manila has a total of 6 districts and boasts of some 1 million registered voters.

Painting the town pink for Leni

The Vice President's supporters started the Halalan 2022 campaign in Camarines Sur with morning zumba, free lugaw, and roadside caravan.

Actresses Cherry Pie Picache and Agot Isidro hosted the campaign kickoff at the Angat Buhay Village in the municipality of Lupi, with Robredo's senatorial slate.

Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate's investigative panel, will join the event later on, according to the hosts.

Robredo, meanwhile, urged the public to join her campaign. The fight of the people for good governance, she said, is something that gives her strength.

“Kaya ngayong umaga po, sa pag-umpisa ng ating kampanya, niyayaya ko po kayong lahat na samahan kami– sumama po kayo sa laban nating ito dahil ito ay para sa ating lahat. Kaya po ito, malakas ang loob ko dahil kasama ko kayo. Malakas po ang loob ko dahil alam ko na kahit anong hirap ang pagdaanan natin, kakayanin natin dahil magkakasama tayo,” she said.



(That’s why this morning, at the start of our campaign, I invite you to join us, join our fight because this is for all of us. my will is strong because you are with me. My will is strong, that no matter what difficulty we go through, we can surpass it because we are together.)

“Marami po sa atin ang nawawalan ng pag-asa, sasabihin— sinasabi po natin, ‘Kahit naman sino ang hinalal natin, hindi din nagbabago ang buhay natin.’ Hanggang hindi po natin pinapalitan ang luma at bulok na klase ng politika, hanggang hindi po natin nabibigyan ng inspirasyon at pag-asa ang ating mga kababayan, talagang walang magbabago,” Robredo told supporters in Lupi town.

(Many of us lose hope, we say, ‘No matter who we elect, our lives will not change.’ Unless we replace the the old and rotten kind of politics, until we cannot give inspiration and hope to our compatriots, nothing will change.)

Due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Robredo's team did a "stop and go" campaign, with candidates taking turns to speak from their vehicles before a crowd of supporters.

Bongbong-Sara UniTeam in Bulacan

Only 25,000 will be allowed to attend the proclamation rally of Marcos Jr. and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Their proclamation rally will begin at 4 p.m. until 7 in the evening.

There will be an on site antigen test for the members of the media while those who are not fully vaccinated would not be allowed to attend the event.

The event would introduce the camp's "UniTeam" slate.

Labor groups joining Leody and Bello

Partido Lakas ng Masa tandem of Leody De Guzman and Walden Bello will launch their bid at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City.

De Guzman and Bello will be joined by labor unions, urban poor groups, homeowner associations, and environmentalists at 6 p.m.

The proclamation rally will also be available via live stream on De Guzman’s Facebook page.

His team is expecting between 1,200 to 1,500 attendees.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reminded the candidates to follow Comelec's guidelines for campaigning during the pandemic.

Police Chief General Dionardo Carlos also urged them to follow minimum health protocols, noting that they are monitoring their events.

“I’m sure that all candidates are well aware of the Comelec resolution on campaigning. We will not look at any political color here, but our role is to enforce the health protocol. Whoever shall violate, will have to face the consequences,” said Carlos.

The police added that physical contact with supporters are not allowed, as well as house-to-house campaigns. Crowding, handshake, embraces, kissing, and going arm-in-arm are also banned, authorities earlier said.

The campaign period starts this Tuesday for national aspirants and on March 25 for local contenders.

- Reports from Jamaine Punzalan, Katrina Domingo, Josiah Antonio, Job Manahan, Adrian Ayalin, and Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News