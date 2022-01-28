Colmenares says Makabayan backs Leni-Kiko tandem

MANILA— Opposition coalition 1Sambayan on Friday included former party-list lawmaker Neri Colmenares in its Senate slate for the May 9 elections, as the group also formally endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo's presidential bid.

Colmenares, who was initially excluded in Robredo's Senate lineup, joins 7 other senatorial aspirants that 1Sambayan earlier named in its slate.

During 1Sambayan's event, the human rights lawyer said he was able to speak with the coalition's conveners regarding the need for a "united opposition."

Colmenares also said that the Makabayan coalition is endorsing the tandem of Robredo and Pangilinan because of their stance on human rights, pandemic response, and workers' issues.

"Masaya ako na nagbunga ang ating pagsisikap. Isang malaking karangalan sa akin na mapili bilang isa sa mga senatorial candidates ng 1Sambayan," Colmenares said in his message.

(I am happy that our efforts bore fruit. This is a huge honor for me to be included in 1Sambayan's senatorial candidates.)

"Ako ay nananalig na sa ating pinagkaisang lakas, tayo ay magtatagumpay laban sa tambalan ng kadiliman na nais ipagpatuloy ang tiranya at baluktot na pamamahala sa ating bansa."

(I believe that with a united front, we will be able to beat the darkness who want to continue their tyranny and bad leadership in our country.)

The following senatorial hopefuls got the support of the coalition for Halalan 2022 so far:

Neri Colmenares

Alex Lacson

Chel Diokno

Jose Sonny Matula

Leila de Lima

Risa Hontiveros

Sonny Trillanes

Teddy Baguilat

Robredo's runningmate, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan urged Filipinos to use their right to vote this year.

It is important, the lawmaker said, to reach out to those who have yet to pick a candidate for the polls, which is why their supporters should campaign for the truth.

"Marami tayong solusyon na kinakailangang gawin at kasama ang lehislatura... para ang mga solusyon na ito ay mapatupad," he told supporters.

(We have a lot of solutions that we need to implement in partnership with the legislative branch.)

In his message, Trillanes said the endorsement of 1Sambayan is a "big help" for their campaign, noting that democracy is at stake.

"Susuportahan natin ang programa ni VP Leni na naka-angkla sa... tapat na pamumuno. Itutuloy pa rin natin ang advocacy laban sa corruption. Ang pera para sa mahihirap, hindi dapat napupunta sa bulsa ng iilan," Trillanes said.

(We will support the programs of VP Leni that is anchored on honest leadership. We will continue our advocacy against corruption. The money of the poor should not be pocketed by the powerful few.)

De Lima, on the other hand, said Robredo and Pangilinan are the best candidates to run the country because of their principles.

"Titiyakin namin na ang Senado ay magiging bulwagan... na magpoprotekta sa interes ng taumbayan," she said.

(We will ensure that the Senate will be a chamber that would protect the interest of the public.)

1Sambayan's proclamation event for Robredo and Pangilinan also featured performances from the Apo Hiking Society, Ogie Alcasid, and National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, among other singers