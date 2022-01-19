MANILA — Opposition coalition 1Sambayan on Wednesday named the first seven senatorial candidates that it would endorse in the upcoming elections.

In a statement, 1Sambayan said the following personalities would get its support in the May 9, 2022 polls:

Alex Lacson

Chel Diokno

Jose Sonny Matula

Leila de Lima

Risa Hontiveros

Sonny Trillanes

Teddy Baguilat

The group, which also called itself a "pro-democracy coalition," said it would announce its full senatorial slate at a proclamation event on Jan. 28.

"The lineup is still open to accommodate more candidates," said 1Sambayan convener Howie Calleja.

The proclamation event will also feature "from various known pink celebrities, messages of solidarity, and the formal announcement of 1Sambayan’s support" for the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan, who are running for the presidency and vice presidency, respectively.

