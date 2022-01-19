MANILA — Opposition coalition 1Sambayan on Wednesday named the first seven senatorial candidates that it would endorse in the upcoming elections.
In a statement, 1Sambayan said the following personalities would get its support in the May 9, 2022 polls:
- Alex Lacson
- Chel Diokno
- Jose Sonny Matula
- Leila de Lima
- Risa Hontiveros
- Sonny Trillanes
- Teddy Baguilat
The group, which also called itself a "pro-democracy coalition," said it would announce its full senatorial slate at a proclamation event on Jan. 28.
"The lineup is still open to accommodate more candidates," said 1Sambayan convener Howie Calleja.
The proclamation event will also feature "from various known pink celebrities, messages of solidarity, and the formal announcement of 1Sambayan’s support" for the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan, who are running for the presidency and vice presidency, respectively.
