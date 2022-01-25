Home  >  News

Selfies, handshakes: What activities are banned during campaign period?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2022 02:57 PM

Malacañang on Tuesday identified some activities which would be prohibited during the campaign period for the May elections, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage. 

Quoting the interior department, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles listed the following banned campaign activities. 

  •  Entering private dwellings during house-to-house campaigning
  •  Crowding
  •  Handshake, embraces, kissing, going arm-in-arm or any activity with physical contact
  •  Selfies or taking photos with close proximity 
  •  Distribution of food or drinking water 

The policy will also apply during political caucuses, meetings, conventions, rallies, and miting de advance, Nograles said in a press briefing. 

The campaign period starts on Feb. 8 for national aspirants and on March 25 for local contenders. 
