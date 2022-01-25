Watch more on iWantTFC

Malacañang on Tuesday identified some activities which would be prohibited during the campaign period for the May elections, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage.

Quoting the interior department, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles listed the following banned campaign activities.

Entering private dwellings during house-to-house campaigning

Crowding

Handshake, embraces, kissing, going arm-in-arm or any activity with physical contact

Selfies or taking photos with close proximity

Distribution of food or drinking water

The policy will also apply during political caucuses, meetings, conventions, rallies, and miting de advance, Nograles said in a press briefing.

The campaign period starts on Feb. 8 for national aspirants and on March 25 for local contenders.