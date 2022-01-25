Selfies, handshakes: What activities are banned during campaign period?
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 25 2022 02:57 PM
2022 elections, Halalan 2022
- /video/news/01/25/22/govt-mulls-covid-alert-2-for-metro-manila
- /news/01/25/22/filipino-artworks-kasama-sa-singapore-art-week-2022
- /entertainment/01/25/22/pbb-adult-housemates-bigo-sa-kanilang-3rd-weekly-task
- /business/01/25/22/asean-research-org-cuts-philippine-growth-forecast
- /business/01/25/22/south-korea-economy-logs-best-annual-growth-in-11-years